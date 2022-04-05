Leah Williamson has been named as England’s new captain ahead of the 2022 Women’s European Championships.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman’s decision was made public on Tuesday and Williamson will take the armband on a permanent basis from Steph Houghton.

Ad

Williamson has been wearing the armband in the absence of Houghton and led the Lionesses to success in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup, which featured Spain, Canada and Germany, in February.

UEFA Women's Championship Arsenal claim dominant win at Koge to keep pressure on Barcelona 10/11/2021 AT 20:35

The Arsenal defender will now lead the Lionesses out at a home major tournament.

“I'm not sure it'll ever sink in. I think it's the biggest honour in football,” she told englandfootball.com

“It’s been very special to even have my name associated with it, and it’s something I’ll never take for granted.

“Sarina called me in just before lunch yesterday [Monday] and just asked me. She told me her plans and asked if I wanted to step into the role. I responded with a nervous laugh.

“She doesn't make it a massive thing, but I like it that way and I obviously accepted.”

Wiegman added: “Leah has been a great leader for us and I know she will continue to set the example we need in her work on and off the pitch.

“While I know this is significant news for our fans, for me the most important thing is that we work hard in training and perform to the best we can in our matches. The main thing is we are ready for our World Cup qualifiers and then the Euros this summer.”

Williamson looks set to don the armband for the first time in a Women’s World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia on Friday and Northern Ireland on April 12.

England begin their Euros campaign against Austria on July 6.

UEFA Women's Championship England drawn alongside Norway, Austria and Northern Ireland for Women's Euro 2022 28/10/2021 AT 17:27