Ellen White admits England “want to be more clinical” as they prepare for a difficult game against Norway in Group A at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses will secure a place in the quarter-finals if they can overcome Martin Sjogren's side on Monday, but White is aware they will need to improve after beating Austria 1-0 in the competition’s opener.

Ad

Beth Mead gave England a 16th-minute lead but Sarina Wiegman's side failed to build on their advantage in front of an attendance of 68,871 at Old Trafford.

Football What challenges will Wiegman face as new Lionesses head coach? 31/07/2021 AT 23:35

Norway will start the game in confident form after beating Northern Ireland 4-1 on Thursday, thanks to goals from Julie Blakstad, Frida Maanum, Caroline Graham-Hansen and Guro Reiten.

“There are things we can improve on and we’re looking to improve going into the game,” White said.

'We could have won the game!' - Players react as Netherlands hold Sweden to draw

“We’ve analysed the Austria game and where we want to improve, possessing the ball in the final third and we want to be more clinical.

“We want to go into this Norway game and put on a really big performance. They’re a great side, they’ve got some amazing players and they’re really well organised so it will be a tough game.”

White, who is England’s all-time leading scorer, believes she can make a difference in the final third – even if she has not found the net for her country since April having missed the final two warm-up games after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I obviously didn’t want to get Covid, I’m really pleased to be back and feel in a really good place,” she said.

“This team is phenomenal and I’m excited we’re off and running.

“I always put pressure on myself, I want to be in the right place and help the team. There’s room for us to grow in this tournament.”

Tokyo 2020 Every WSL player registered for the women's Olympic football event 20/07/2021 AT 10:06