The final round of group fixtures begins on Friday, as the Lionesses take on an already-eliminated Northern Ireland in Southampton, while Austria and Norway face off in Brighton.

Here we explain who needs what to fill the five remaining places in the quarter-finals.

Group A - as it stands

Final fixtures: Austria v Norway, Northern Ireland v England - Friday July 15, 8pm kick-off

As we have already alluded to, there is nothing riding on the home nations clash between England and Northern Ireland at St Mary’s.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have already won Group A in emphatic fashion with two wins from two games, scoring nine goals in the process. The Lionesses will face either Spain or Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Kenny Shiels’ side have earned plenty of plaudits in their first-ever major tournament appearance, but 4-1 and 2-0 defeats to Norway and Austria respectively confirmed their elimination.

However, the match between Austria and Norway is almost a winner-takes-all affair, as the two sides battle to nail down second place in the group.

I say almost because Austria merely need to avoid defeat in Brighton to hold onto second spot.

As for Norway, their goal difference took a hammering after that 8-0 defeat to England and therefore must beat Austria to secure their own safe passage to the last eight.

Group B - as it stands

Final fixtures: Denmark v Spain, Finland v Germany - Saturday July 16, 8pm kick-off

As previously mentioned, Germany have already booked a place in the last eight after 4-0 and 2-0 wins over Denmark and Spain respectively.

Die Mannschaft conclude the group stages with a dead-rubber clash against already-eliminated Finland on Saturday, and can look forward to a quarter-final clash with the Group A runners-up in Brentford next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Spain will retain second place if they managed to avoid defeat against Denmark in Brentford.

The two sides both have one win and one defeat from their opening two games, but Denmark’s inferior goal difference means they must beat La Roja to book a place in the last eight.

Group C – as it stands

Final fixtures: Switzerland v Netherlands, Sweden v Portugal - Sunday July 17, 5pm kick-off

This is where it gets a bit more complicated. It remains all to play for in Group C, with the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal and Switzerland all in contention to qualify.

The Netherlands and Sweden are currently in the coveted top two positions with four points apiece from their opening two group games.

Mark Parsons’ Dutch side merely need to avoid defeat against Switzerland on Sunday to go through. If the Netherlands and Sweden both draw their final matches, then first place will be decided via overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary rankings then coefficient.

It is exactly the same situation for Sweden, and a point against Portugal will be enough to guarantee qualification. Top spot will be determined using the same criteria listed above should they and the Netherlands draw their final matches.

Portugal have plenty of work to do to book a place in the knockout stages for the first time. Francisco Neto’s side must beat Sweden and hope that the Netherlands avoid defeat to Switzerland. Should that happen, then Portugal would finish above Sweden on the head-to-head rule.

However, it could get really interesting if both Switzerland and Portugal win, leaving all four sides on four points from three games. Should that scenario come to light, then the standings of all four teams would be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary rankings then coefficient.

The Group C winners will play the Group D runners-up in Leigh next Friday, while the runners-up will face Group D leaders France in Rotherham on July 23.

Group D – as it stands

Final fixtures: Iceland v France, Italy v Belgium - Monday July 18, 8pm kick-off

They conclude the group stages against Iceland, who know that a victory against the French would guarantee a quarter-final berth.

Belgium and Italy currently occupy third and fourth place respectively with one point apiece. The two teams go head-to-head on Monday, and the victors will secure qualification should Iceland fail to beat France.

Although, a draw between Belgium and Italy, coupled with a France victory over Iceland would see three teams finish level on two points.

In that scenario, the standings of all the three teams would be decided on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary rankings, then coefficient.

