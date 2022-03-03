Ukraine have requested to postpone their World Cup play-off semi-final against Scotland.

The match was set to take place at Hampden on March 24 but football in Ukraine has been suspended after Russia’s invasion. The lion’s share of the Ukrainian squad ply their trade domestically.

Ad

The winners of that match were due to face Wales or Austria for a place at the World Cup.

Football City pull off three-goal comeback to win Conti Cup against Chelsea 3 HOURS AGO

“FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” FIFA said a statement.

“FIFA remains in regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution. FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine. A further update will be provided in due course.”

Premier League Tuchel says Chelsea fans' pro-Abramovich chants during Ukraine tribute came at wrong 'moment' 4 HOURS AGO