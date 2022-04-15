Ukrainian refugee Dmytro Keda scored the winner for Shakhtar Donetsk in the club's charity match against Lechia Gdansk in Poland.

The 12-year-old is a refugee from a Mariupol, one of the most heavily besieged cities in Ukraine.

With the scores tied at 2-2, Keda - a Shakhtar fan - was substituted on in the 93rd minute and players stood aside to allow the youngster to shoot into an empty net.

Keda was then held aloft by the players amid celebrations.

Donetsk is one of the regions currently occupied by Russia, but Shakhtar are currently on a 'Global Tour for Peace' which began with a 1-0 win over Olympiakos.

All proceeds will be "allocated for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine".

Shakhtar continue their tour against Fenerbahce in Turkey on Tuesday, before playing Hajduk Split in Croatia on May 1.

