Unai Emery is set to reject the chance to become Newcastle United manager and stay with Villarreal, according to Spanish sports journalist Guillem Balague.

Newcastle made Emery their first choice to replace Steve Bruce on Tuesday and Emery confirmed he had been approached by the club ahead of Villarreal's Champions League clash against Young Boys.

But Balague reports Emery will turn down the opportunity and remain in Spain, with sources close to the manager indicating that he felt Newcastle lacked a clear vision.

The Premier League club were recently taken over by a Saudi-led conglomerate making them one of the wealthiest clubs in world football, with ownership and fans alike seeking a new manager to lead them into a new era of success and riches. Reports suggested that Newcastle had made Emery one of their top choices.

But that was not enough for the Spanish manager who remained uncertain about the club's strategy.

"Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match [a 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday]," said Balague.

"And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club. If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?

I don't see this move happening now this season. Maybe next year when the club's structure is clearer and the vision more defined.

Emery's Villarreal side beat Young Boys 2-0 to remain in contention for the Champions League stages, and ultimately the Spanish manager was convinced to stay after speaking with the club's owners, the Roig family.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig said he was not worried about the interest in Emery and was "sure that his mind is not drifting elsewhere".

"Unai has a contract with us and contracts are there to be fulfilled," Roig said. "We hope that we will be able to see that contract through until the end. I have no doubts about his professionalism in that respect."

Newcastle have already made approaches for new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, Barcelona-target Xavi, former Germany boss Joachim Lowe.

It was understood that Newcastle's shortlist was down to Emery and former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe. The club also held talks with ex Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

