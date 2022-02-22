Members of the USWNT have agreed a deal with American football’s governing body to settle a six-year dispute over equal pay. They will paid $24 million plus bonuses on the same level as the men’s setup.

US Soccer and the players involved confirmed an agreement on Tuesday, with the players splitting $22m - a figure that is 1/3rd of their original demands. A further $2m will go to a fund to help players post-retirement and to charitable causes serving women’s sport.

In future, US Soccer has agreed to pay the respective men’s and women’s team equally.

“For our generation, knowing that we’re going to leave the game in an exponentially better place than when we found it is everything,” announced American international midfielder Megan Rapinoe. “That’s what it’s all about because, to be honest, there is no justice in all of this if we don’t make sure it never happens again.”

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, said: “This is just one step towards rebuilding the relationship with the women’s team. I think this is a great accomplishment and I’m excited about the future and working together with them.

“Now we can shift the focus to other things, most importantly, growing the game at all levels and increasing opportunities for girls and women.”

Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were amongst five internationals to start the campaign and legal challenge in 20216.

“The settlement announced today is an important step in righting the many wrongs of the past,” the women’s team union said in a statement.

Morgan stated: “It’s so gratifying to feel like we can start to mend a relationship with US Soccer that has been severed for so many years because of the discrimination that we faced. To finally get to this moment feels like we can almost sigh a breath of relief.

“The additional hours and stress and outside pressures and discriminations we face, I mean sometimes you think why the hell was I born a female?”

“And then sometimes you think how incredible is it to be able to fight for something that you actually believe in and stand alongside these women. ... There was something more than stepping on the field and wanting to be a starter or wanting to score goals or wanting to win or wanting to have the glory.”

