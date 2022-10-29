Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick saw Napoli continue their winning run as they thrashed Sassuolo 4-0 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli are now unbeaten in their last 16 Serie A matches and have won their last 13 games, with Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the stars of the show on Saturday.

The pair now have 16 goals and 11 assists between them this season.

Osimhen linked up with Kvaratskhelia for his first two goals which came inside 19 minutes.

Kvaratskhelia got on the scoresheet himself as Napoli went into half-time 3-0 up.

They continued their dominance in the next 45 minutes, with Osimhen completing his hat-trick by intercepting a poor Sassuolo pass and chipping the ball over Andrea Consigli.

Napoli are now six points clear of Milan, who play Torino on Sunday night.

A terrible week for Atletico Madrid

They fell behind after 27 seconds thanks to Theo Bongonda before Alex Fernandez appeared to seal the match for the home side with his 81st minute goal.

However, an own goal from Luis Fernandez and a stunner from Joao Felix saw Atletico pull level in the 89th minute.

In the eighth and final minute of injury time, Ruben Sobrino turned in Ivan Alejo’s cross despite the ball appearing to glance his arm. VAR allowed the goal to stand.

Atletico are eight points behind Barcelona, who moved to the top of La Liga after Robert Lewandowski scored an injury time winner against Valencia.

Defending champions Real Madrid play Girona on Sunday afternoon.

