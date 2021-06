Football

'We're just going to ignore that' - Manager Gareth Southgate says England have no time for knee booing

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that the team are "determined more than ever" to take a knee before matches despite fans boo, which happened before the recent 1-0 victory over Austria ahead of Euro 2020. Southgate said that he and his players will just ignore anything that happens like that.

00:00:37, an hour ago