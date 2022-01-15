The FIFA Best Awards take place on Monday January 17 and we have everything you need to know about the event.

Awards are given to both to the player voted the best from both the women’s game and the men’s game, with 11 players nominated for each award.

Lucy Bronze is the reigning women's holder, and Robert Lewandowski won for the men’s side back in 2021. There are more awards, including the Puskas award for thes best goal of 2021, coach of the year, and goalkeeper of the year.

The Fifpro women’s and men’s world elevens will also be announced.

Here are all the details for the Fifa Best Football Awards 2021.

When are the Fifa Best Awards?

The awards take place on Monday January 17 in Zurich, Switzerland.

How can I watch the Fifa Best Awards?

Fifa’s social media channels will stream the ceremony.

Who are the Best Fifa men’s player nominees?

Robert Lewandowski (Poland and FC Bayern München)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool FC)

Who are the Best Fifa women’s player nominees?

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/ and FC Barcelona)

Sam Kerr (Australia and Chelsea FC)

Alexia Putellas (Spain and FC Barcelona)

Final nominees for The Best Fifa men’s coach

Pep Guardiola (Spain and Manchester City FC)

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany and Chelsea FC)

In this handout image provided by FIFA, Lucy Bronze is seen giving a acceptance speech via video link after winning The Best FIFA Women's Player during the The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. Image credit: Getty Images

Nominees for The Best Fifa women’s coach

Lluís Cortés (Spain and FC Barcelona)

Emma Hayes (England and Chelsea FC)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Dutch national team and English national team)

Nominees for The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal and Chelsea FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany and FC Bayern München)

Nominees for The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany and Chelsea FC)

Christiane Endler (Chile, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada, FC Rosengard and Paris Saint-Germain)

Nominees for the Puskas Award

Erik Lamela (ARG) – Arsenal FC v. Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League (14 March 2021)

Patrik Schick (CZE) – Czech Republic v. Scotland at Euro 2020 (14 June 2021)

Mehdi Taremi (IRN) – Chelsea FC v. FC Porto in the Champions League (13 April 2021)

Which awards are up for grabs?

The Best Fifa men’s player

The Best Fifa women’s player

The Best Fifa men’s coach

The Best Fifa women’s coach

The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa Puskas award

The Best Fifa fan award

Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI

Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI

Fifa Fair Play award

