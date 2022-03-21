William Saliba has been named in the France squad for the first time for their forthcoming international friendlies with the Ivory Coast and South Africa.

Saliba’s inclusion comes after Benjamin Pavard was forced to pull out of the squad due to testing positive for Covid-19, as Didier Deschamps’ side host the Ivory Coast on March 25 before facing South Africa four days later.

Ad

The 20-year-old has made 40 appearances across all competitions for Jorge Sampaoli’s side so far this campaign, with ‘Les Olympiens’ currently sitting second in the Ligue 1 table.

Serie A Dybala set for shock Juventus exit after breakdown in contract talks - reports AN HOUR AGO

He has been a key part of an impressive defence at the Stade Veledrome, with only Nice (23) conceding fewer goals than Marseille (27) in the French top flight. His defensive exploits also saw him receive the club’s player of the month award for January.

Saliba has been played for France from under-16 up to under-21 level, and could be in line for his senior debut this month.

The defender could therefore make his first senior appearance for France before featuring for Arsenal, after spending three consecutive seasons out on loan in Ligue 1.

He arrived at the Emirates in a £27 million move from Saint-Etienne in July 2019, but was sent straight back on loan to Les Verts that season.

Saliba then had a spell with Nice last season ahead of his latest temporary switch with Marseille, where he has been a big hit.

Mikel Arteta says Saliba still has a future in north London, but it has been previously reported that the centre-back could move to the south of France on a permanent basis.

He is the second replacement called up to Deschamps’ squad after Olivier Giroud was drafted in to replaced the injured Karim Benzema.

Serie A Opinion: Tammy Abraham and AS Roma is Europe’s greatest love affair 2 HOURS AGO