Chelsea, who arrived in Gothenburg on the back of a Women’s Super League title win , were left shell shocked by a Barcelona barrage in the first half.

An own goal from Melanie Leupolz in the opening 60 seconds set Chelsea back on their heels, and further goals from Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen set Barca on their way to the title.

Chelsea matched their opponents in the second half, which filled Hayes with pride, and the coach feels her players will learn plenty from the experience.

"It's been a wonderful season for us,” Hayes told BT Sport.

Today was difficult because the game was over before it began and that's what is so difficult to reflect on.

"To concede so early, we had two good chances and then they got the second through the penalty.

"Ann [Katrin Berger, Chelsea goalkeeper] hasn't had a save to make but we've lost 4-0.

“The damage was done, I'm proud of the second-half performance, the players gave it everything.

"Congratulations to Barcelona, they're worthy winners, deserving of the title and it's something we will learn from because this is the next step; we showed some naivety at times."

