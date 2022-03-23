Carlotte Wubben-Moy scored late to rescue a draw for Arsenal in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final against VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal came out of the gates quickly, with a fantastic Beth Mead chance that went just wide.

They would come to regret that chance less than 20 minutes later when Tabea Wassmuth’s header from close range found the back of the net, giving the visitors the lead.

The second half saw a much more composed Arsenal in front of goal, with chances from both Katie McCabe and Beth Mead putting the visitors under pressure.

Vivianne Miedema also had a few chances to equalise, her best opportunity being a cross from Mead that flashed right in front of goal, with the Dutch international just missing the opportunity for a simple tap-in.

As the second half went on, Wolfsburg began to regain control. In the 66th minute, former Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord and goal scorer Wassmuth hit the woodwork within moments of eachother.

However, super sub Tobin Heath was able to rejuvenate her side. In the dying moments, Miedema had her shirt pulled outside of the box, giving the Gunners a free-kick in a dangerous area.

The USWNT star found Wubben-Moy with her strike, who shot an absolute rocket to give Arsenal their much-needed goal.

Before these two sides meet again for the second leg next week at the Volkswagen Arena, they have some business in the league to take care of.

Both teams sit top of their respective tables, but Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively are not far behind. 7

Arsenal will host Tottenham at the Emirates next, and they'll hope that the North London Derby isn't as dramatic.

VfL Wolfsburg will travel to take on Eintracht Frankfurt, a team fighting for a Champions League spot.

TALKING POINT: TOBIN HEATH = GAMECHANGER

Tobin Heath came to Arsenal with a lot of hype surrounding her, and so far she’s delivered. The Gunners, who were quite lethargic in the first half compared to their opponents, started the second 45 minuets strong. However, their energy petered out, and it was important for Jonas Eidevall to get his substitutions right.

Not only did Heath contribute to the goal with a great free-kick into the box, she was a constant presence in attack, winning fouls, and making runs that were difficult for Wolfsburg to mark. She’s a huge reason as to why Arsenal will go into this second leg next week with all things level.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: TABEA WASSMUTH

Despite Wolfsburg conceding late in the match, it’s hard not to overlook Wassmuth’s contributions (especially given that she wasn’t on the pitch when Arsenal equalised). Her early goal allowed Wolfsburg to do what they do best. Soak up the pressure from Arsenal, and then be quick on the counter. She was largely influential in Wolfsburg’s attacking phases, hitting the post in the second half, and creating several chances.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL: Zinsburger 6, Maritz 7, Williamson 8, Wubben-Moy 7, Catley 7, Walti 6, Little 6, Miedema 7, Mead 6, Blackstenius 5, McCabe 7... Subs: Maanum 6, Parris 6, Heath 8. /// WOLFSBURG: Schult 6, Wedemeyer 7, Hendrich 7, Janssen 7, Rauch 6, Oberdorf 7, Popp 6, Wassmuth 8, Lattwein 7, Huth 7, Roord 6... Subs: Bremer 7, Blomqvist N/A, Jonsdottir 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

19’ - GOAL! ARSENAL 0-1 VfL WOLFSBURG: It's been coming! Arsenal lose the ball in a dangerous area, and Wassmuth goes for goal, forcing a save from Zinsberger. The ball stays alive though, and Wassmuth who is still lurking in the box is able to head the ball low into the back of the net.

25’ - ARSENAL CHANCE FROM MIEDEMA! She's so good in those tight spaces, and she manages to get past two Wolfsburg players. Schult reads her well though, and is able to make the save.

26' - WOLFSBURG ALMOST GET A SECOND! So close! And from another header! Huth makes a great cross into the box, but Popp's header just misses the target.

66’ - WOLFSBURG HIT THE POST TWICE! Wolfsburg have two chances in quick succession to double their lead, but both of them hit the post. The first chance came from Wassmuth, and then Roord is able to shoot on the follow-up after Arsenal fail to clear the ball. The hosts breathe a huge sigh of relief!

89’ - GOAL! ARSENAL 1-1 VfL WOLFSBURG: Arsenal score a late equaliser! Miedema wins a freekick really deep into Wolfsburg’s half, and it proves to be costly! Tobin Heath takes the freekick and the ball lands at the feet of Wubben-Moy after she runs into a ton of space. Unmarked, she sorts her feet and then shoots the ball right into the roof of the net! Huge goal for the tie!

KEY STATS

Tonight was Arsenal’s 70th match in the UWCL, making them the third side to reach this tally after Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Tabea Wassmuth has now scored nine goals in seven Champions League matches, making her the competitions’ top goal scorer.

