Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Juventus Stadium / 21.05.2022
Live
FC Barcelona
First half
0
1
20'
Olympique Lyonnais
    BARCELONA V LYON - BARCA TO REPEAT OR LYON WIN RECORD 8TH CROWN

    Ben Snowball
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 21/05/2022 at 17:17 GMT
    16'
    GOAL-SAVING CHALLENGE FROM BACHA
    Hermoso looked certain to turn home a low cross from the left wing but the defender out-muscled her and got in a crucial tackle on the six-yard box.
    14'
    CANADIAN REPLACES AUSSIE FOR LYON
    Buchanan replaces Carpenter.
    12'
    CARPENTER INJURED
    For the second time she has gone down without a challenge being made and the Aussie right back will surely come off now.
    10'
    TORREJON GOT UP TO MEET A CORNER
    But headed wide of the target.
    6'
    GOAL FOR LYON!
    What a strike from Henry. She tackled Putellas 30 yards from goal then got up and with no one closing her down launched a rocket which flew in off the post giving Panos no chance.
    3'
    BACHA SHOOTS FROM THE FREE KICK
    But wide of the target.
    2'
    HORAN TOOK A TOUGH KICK FROM BONMATI
    No malice in the challenge but hopefully the American midfielder can shake off the knock.
    1'
    LYON GET US UNDERWAY...
    17:53
    FULL HOUSE IN STADIUM
    A lot of flag waving, logo spinning and weird bird wings on runners on the field at the moment. We may struggle to start in seven minutes.
    17:47
    CAN HEGERBERG REPEAT HEROICS OF 2019 FINAL?
    17:37
    DIFFICULTIES ON WAY TO FINAL
    Lyon came from behind to beat Juventus in the quarter-final. After losing at this venue 2-1, they won 3-1 back at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais to deny the Bianconeri a dream final.
    17:28
    EIGHT SURVIVORS FROM 2019 FINAL START
    Four from the humbled Barcelona side start: keeper Panos, Torrejon, Leon and Putellas. And four Lyonnais lionesses down the spine in Renard, Mbock, Henry and Hegerberg.
    17:20
    REVENGE ON MIND FOR BARCELONA
    They were humbled 4-1 in the final by the French side in 2019 and though they dished out their own humbling of Chelsea in last year's final, the Azulgrana will want to show they deserve to be mentioned alongside Lyon as a giant of the women's game.
    17:10
    THE SEVEN-TIME CHAMPIONS' SIDE
    Lyon's side for tonight's clash of the titans.
    17:05
    DEFENDING CHAMPION'S LINE-UP
    This is the Barcelona side which will walk out at the Juventus Stadium.