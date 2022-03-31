Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Volkswagen Arena / 31.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg-1/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Completed
2
0
Aggregate score 3-1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
    Advertisement
    Ad

    VfL Wolfsburg - Arsenal

    Highlights

    VfL Wolfsburg
    Arsenal

    Statistics

    Lineups

    VfL Wolfsburg
    4-4-2
    Arsenal
    3-5-2
    VfL Wolfsburg
    4-4-2
    Arsenal
    3-5-2
    VfL Wolfsburg logo
    VfL Wolfsburg
    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal
    Scorers
      Substitutions
      Advertisement
      Ad

      Latest news

      Women's Champions League

      Late Wubben-Moy equaliser rescues Arsenal against Wolfsburg

      23/03/2022 at 22:48

      Women's Champions League

      Chelsea crash out as defeat to Wolfsburg continues poor run

      16/12/2021 at 22:30

      Related matches

      Olympique Lyonnais
      2
      0
      Juventus
      38'
      Aggregate score 3-2
      Paris Saint-Germain
      2
      2
      FC Bayern München
      Aggregate score 4-3

      Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 5:45 PM on March 31st, 2022.

      Catch the latest VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal news and find up to date Women's Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

      Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

      Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.