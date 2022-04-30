Barcelona reached the Champions League final with a 5-3 aggregate win over Wolfsburg on Saturday evening.

The Spaniards are the current holders after winning the trophy in the summer of 2021, and were heavy favourites going into the second leg.

They held a 5-1 advantage from the first leg of the tie, and looked to be comfortable after holding the German home side to a 0-0 scoreline in the first half.

However Wolfsburg were determined to make a fight of it and pushed hard to break through, scoring through Jill Roord and Tabea Wassmuth.

Barcelona will face a French opponent in the final in Turin, Italy, on May 21 but they will have to wait to find out which of Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon win the remaining semi-final tie.

