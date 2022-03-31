Jill Roord scored against her former team to help Wolfsburg book their ticket to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League after a dominant 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The hosts struck early with Roord scoring the first goal in the ninth minute after a Wolfsburg corner dropped right in the middle of the penalty box. Once the ball bounced off two players it landed near Roord who finished from close range.

Ad

The lead was almost doubled 10 minutes later. Arsenal were unable to clear and a ball over the top went straight to Tabea Wassmuth, who fired into the corner of the net, but the goal was deemed offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Women's Champions League Late Wubben-Moy equaliser rescues Arsenal against Wolfsburg 23/03/2022 AT 19:20

The second half saw Arsenal get a few half-chances, but they struggled to convert.

The second goal came in the 72nd minute, with Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir making a great run to the byline and attempting to pass it in the box. Leah Williamson attempted to block it, but diverted into her own net.

Arsenal went close to pulling a goal back as Vivianne Miedema headed a corner onto the bar. The follow-up attempt saw Williamson's shot kept out by Almuth Schult.

In the other quarter-final, Lyon overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to advance as they beat Juventus 4-3 on aggregate. Ada Hegerberg, Melvine Malard and Catarina Macario scored as Lyon won 3-1 in the second leg to set up a clash with rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Wolfsburg also face back-to-back games against Bayern Munich, first in the league, where the sides are fighting for the title and are only separated by a point, and then in the DFB Pokal semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope they can go back to winning ways against Leicester City in the league. The Gunners are a point behind leaders Chelsea.

TALKING POINT: WHAT HAPPENED TO ARSENAL?

Arsenal have played so well in the WSL, but their performance over the two quarter-final legs leaves so much to be desired. They were unable to press Wolfsburg , and despite having the players to go toe to toe, they lacked aggression, pace, and skill while in possession. Defensively, they were unable to handle Wolfsburg, with the hosts repeating the same attacking plays over and over again. They’ve also dropped into second in the WSL and are now behind Chelsea, the team they have to face next in the FA Cup semi-finals.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: SVEINDIS JANE JONSDOTTIR

Jonsdottir was heavily involved in almost every phase of the game. When Arsenal had the ball she was often seen deep in her own half, defending well against Katie McCabe, and Stina Blackstenius. However, she really shone on the ball. She was involved in both goals, assisting Roord’s goal, and forcing Williamson’s own goal for the second. The 20-year-old certainly has a bright future ahead of her should her form continue, and she’ll be hoping that she can continue to show off her skills against Wolfsburg’s biggest test yet: Barcelona.

A special mention to Kim Little who shined in a poor Arsenal team.

PLAYER RATINGS

WOLFSBURG: Schult 7, Wilms 8, Hendrich 7, Janssen 6, Rauch 7, Huth 7, Oberdorf 7, Lattwein 7, Jonsdottir 8, Wassmuth 6, Roord 8... Subs: Blomqvist 6, Pajor 6,Popp 6. /// ARSENAL: Zinsburger 6, Maritz 6, Williamson 6, Wubben-Moy 7, Catley 6, Heath 6, Little 8, Maanum 6, McCabe 6, Miedema 6, Blackstenius 6... Subs: Wienroither 6, Nobbs 6, Parris 5, Foord 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

9’ - GOAL! VFL WOLFSBURG 1-0 ARSENAL: Wolfsburg take the lead! After Huth wins a corner, Rauch takes it, and after two initial touches, it lands to Roord who scores from incredibly close range. Really poor defensive set-up from Arsenal.

20’ - WOLFSBURG ALMOST DOUBLE THEIR LEAD: Wassmuth drills the ball in the back of the net, but she might be offside. After a lengthy VAR check, the goal is disallowed.

59’ - HUGE CHANCE FOR ARSENAL: Schult initially makes the save, but she spills it and it lands to Miedema who attempts to fire it from close range, but she just cannot get the touch right.

72’ - GOAL! VFL WOLFSBURG 2-0 ARSENAL: It's an own goal! Williams attempts to block the ball after it comes into the box from Jonsdottir, but she scores past her own keeper. 3-1 on aggregate now.

76’ - CHAOS IN THE BOX: WOW! So close for Arsenal. Corner comes in and Miedema heads it to hit the bar. Then it comes out to Williamson who tries to redeem herself but Schult makes the save before it hits the bar and goes out again. How have Arsenal not scored?!

KEY STATS

VfL Wolfsburg’s goal in the ninth minute was the fastest goal they’ve scored in the UWCL this season.

The quarter-final exit for Arsenal means that this side has not reached the semi-finals of the competition in nine years.

Barclays FA WSL Slick Arsenal beat Reading to extend lead at top of WSL 02/03/2022 AT 21:38