Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby each scored twice and provided two assists as Chelsea beat Servette 7-0 in the Women’s Champions League.

It took Chelsea less than eight minutes to open the scoring at Stade de Geneve as Melanie Leupolz fired home.

Kirby grabbed her first goal of the night in the 16th minute and following a quickfire brace from Kerr, she made it 5-0 just 10 minutes later.

Jessie Fleming scored Chelsea’s sixth goal with more than seven minutes of the first half still to play, finishing from a difficult angle.

The visitors only added one more goal to their tally after the break, Guro Reiten’s 49th-minute effort, as they saw out a victory that took them top of Group A for a few hours at least.

In Group B, Zhytlobud-1 and Breidablik secured their first points of this season’s Women’s Champions League as they played out a goalless draw in Kharkiv.

