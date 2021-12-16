Chelsea crashed out of the Women's Champions League after a heavy defeat to Wolfsburg.

Emma Hayes' side were beaten finalists in last year's competition but will play no part in the remainder of this year's edition, an early exit confirmed by Juventus' convincing 4-0 win against Servette.

Without Ann-Katrin Berger and Drew Spence after positive Covid-19 tests, Chelsea struggled to cope with an impressive Wolfsburg midfield, led by skipper Svenja Huth.

The German opened the scoring after 15 minutes and soon made it two from similarly close-range in an effervescent first-half performance.

It was a showing that prompted an early change from Hayes, with Ji So-Yun replacing Sophie Ingle in a bid for midfield stability.

But the visitors suffered a further blow soon after half-time, with captain Magda Eriksson, who appeared to pick up an injury before the interval, forced off.

Chelsea had fought back from 3-1 down to snatch a dramatic draw against the German side on Matchday 1, but hopes of a similar turnaround were extinguished on the hour.

Top UWCL scorer Tabea Wassmuth added another to her tally as Huth turned provider with a poked through-ball, slotting past Zecira Musovic, deputising for Berger in the Chelsea goal.

The three-pronged introduction of Jessie Fleming, Beth England and Niamh Charles was a last roll of dice from Hayes, but it did not tumble in the favour of late drama for Chelsea, despite Aniek Nouwen striking the woodwork from a corner.

Indeed Wassmuth had time enough to double her tally for the night with a powerful finish after being afforded time and space by a now desperate Chelsea, with Wolfsburg through as group winners on a famous night for the She-Wolves.

Juventus had begun the night knowing a win would be enough to take them through, and made little fuss of beating the group's bottom-feeders, Servette.

An early goal from Lina Hurtig set them on their way, before Cristiani Girelli doubled the Italians' lead after Lisa Boattin had been felled in the box.

Girelli found the penalty spot at the opposite end equally hospitable, again slotting home from 12 yards, before Agnese Bonfantini secured Juventus' place in the last eight in their first season under Joe Montemurro.

PSG hit six, Real Madrid cruise

Paris Saint-Germain cantered into the quarter-finals, topping Group B without conceding a goal after another thumping win over Breidablik.

Didier Olle-Nicolle's capital club have lost only once all season, to French superpower Lyon, and were again irresistible at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

Six more goals against the out-matched Icelandic side means PSG's advance with a goal difference of 25, and are yet to be truly tested in this year's competition.

Progressing with them from the group will be Real Madrid, who were already through but ensured there was no slip up against Zhytlobud-1 as they ran out 3-0 winners to boost confidence after league defeat to Barcelona.

Babett Peter and Maite Oroz had put the game beyond doubt in the first half before Esther Gonzalez added a coat of gloss in stoppage time.

