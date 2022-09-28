Arsenal are through to the group stages of the Women's Champions League after a 1-0 win over Ajax (3-2 on aggregate) at De Toekomst Stadium.

The Gunners knew a win in Amsterdam would be required if they were to progress beyond the second qualifying round and it was Vivianne Miedema's strike in the 51st minute which proved the difference.

The first half was tightly contested with Arsenal edging the possession battle as the rain crashed down at the sold-out stadium.

But Miedema broke the deadlock after the break, firing her low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner to put the visitors in front.

Caitlin Foord had a good chance to extend Arsenal's lead moments later, but her effort was blocked.

At the other end, Tiny Hoekstra almost found an equaliser but she could not meet Nadine Noordam's cross into the box and it appeared Lotte Wubben-Moy put her off.

Ajax piled on the pressure and Arsenal were forced to play a lengthy period of added time with only ten players after Beth Mead was forced off due to a clash of heads with Lisa Doorn.

Having already used all three substitutes, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall requested a concussion sub, but he was denied.

Nevertheless, the Gunners held on for the all-important victory.

