Chelsea took a dominant 8-0 victory over Vllaznia to go top of their group in the Champions League.

Five assists from Guro Reiten on her 100th Chelsea appearance, four goals from Sam Kerr and a hat-trick from Pernille Harder saw Chelsea thrash the nine-time Albanian champions.

Kerr scored the breakthrough from close range after being played in by Harder after just 10 minutes.

Vllaznia did well to resist multiple Chelsea attacks, until Kerr was there again when she got on the end of a cross from Reiten on the counter.

Reiten provided another assist just two minutes later when she squared the ball for Pernille Harder to hit home.

Kerr thought she scored a hat-trick just before half-time, but it was disallowed as she was just offside.

The second half saw more of the same as the Reiten-Kerr combination worked wonders again, this time from a corner, which gave the Australian her hat-trick.

Remarkably, the pair linked up three minutes later to give Kerr her fourth goal before she was substituted off.

Another Reiten corner, another goal as Bethany England headed the ball onto Harder for her second, before the Dane joined Kerr on the hat-trick list with a goal at the end.

In between that, Vllaznia’s goalkeeper Kaylin Williams was then taken off for Viona Rexhipi, but it didn’t stop Chelsea with Katerina Svitkova heading in an Alsu Abdullina cross.

It’s Chelsea’s sixth consecutive win in all competitions, with their only defeat in the WSL and the Champions League coming in the season-opening weekend against Liverpool.

Chelsea go top of Group A after Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Paris Saint-Germain, meaning the Blues are now two points clear of the Spanish side.

In Group B, Roma fought back from 2-0 to avoid being stunned by St Polten to win 4-3 in a thrilling game, which saw five goals in the final 15 minutes.

Wolfsburg went top of that group on goal difference following their 2-0 win over Slavia Praha.

