Arsenal thrashed Lyon 5-1 at the Groupama Stadium as the Gunners shocked the current holders of the Women’s Champions League in their opening match in Group C to secure a historic first ever win over the French outfit.

Jonas Eidevall’s side took the lead within 13 minutes, as Beth Mead’s low cross from the right was tapped in by Caitlin Foord from just outside the six-yard box as Arsenal made a dream start.

The Gunners then doubled their advantage 10 minutes later as Stina Blackstenius’ shot was initially saved by Lyon’s Christiane Endler, but the rebound fell right to the feet of Frida Maanum, whose low shot found the bottom-right corner.

The eight-time winners of this competition then struck five minutes later to get themselves back into the game. Selma Bacha’s corner was met at the far post by Lyndsey Horan’s header, which came back off the underside of the bar. Melvine Malard reacted quickest to latch onto the loose ball and score from close-range.

Lyon’s attempted comeback proved to be short-lived as Arsenal had their third of the match just before the break, as Mead continued her great run of form by placing a free-kick from just outside the box under the wall and into the far corner.

It went from bad to worse for Lyon in the 68th minute as Foord secured her brace with a stunning strike from range that flew into the top corner.

The Gunners cut open the home side again just a minute later with Mead also getting her second goal of the match, placing a powerful low strike into the bottom-left corner from just inside the penalty area as Lyon suffered their heaviest defeat in Women’s Champions League history.

