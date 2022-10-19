Barcelona recorded their biggest ever win in the Champions League with a 9-0 hammering of Benfica.

The Blaugrana - featuring England's Lucy Bronze - were ruthless from the first whistle in Catalonia, with Patricia Guijarro putting them ahead with just seconds gone.

Ad

Aitana Bonmati and Asisat Oshoala made it 3-0 at the break, before the goals really began to stream in.

La Liga Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans 'for the hurt I have caused' 16/10/2022 AT 09:59

Six strikes followed, courtesy of Mariona Caldentey, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Geyse (2), Claudia Pina and Oshoala again, as a poor Benfica side were mercilessly punished at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona, for whom Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas was in attendance, were beaten finalists in last season's Champions League, and on this evidence they look like they have a score to settle.

Elsewhere, Juventus beat Zurich 2-0 in Group C with Valentina Cernoia and Barbara Bonansea on target at Wefox Arena. The visitors were dominant throughout in all the game's typical metrics, and deservedly took home their first three points of the European season.

Arsenal didn't wait to state their credentials, delivering a European masterclass away at Lyon by Group C could have some fantastic match-ups to come butdidn't wait to state their credentials, delivering a European masterclass away at Lyon by thrashing the reigning Champions League holders 5-1

The Gunners' extraordinary result will have sent a message around Europe that this team are contenders for the continent's showpiece crown, especially as it came away from home against a team with such a recent trophy-laden palmares.

Back in Barcelona's Group D, Bayern Munich saw off Rosengard 2-0 courtesy of goals from Carolin Simon and Linda Dallmann.

Football Neymar on trial for corruption and fraud, could face five-year prison term 13/10/2022 AT 21:11