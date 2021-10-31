Chelsea will play Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup final on 5 December after the London rivals both enjoyed 3-0 wins on Sunday.

Erin Cuthbert, Melanie Leupolz and Beth England scored the goals as Chelsea knocked out holders Manchester City at the Academy Stadium.

Ad

Football Opinion: Chelsea must recall Gilmour from Norwich nightmare as soon as they can AN HOUR AGO

Chelsea went in front in the 23rd minute when Cuthbert hammered past Karima Beameur Taieb following a well-worked corner.

Taieb may think she could have done more to keep out the Scot’s shot and she was again at fault as Leupolz doubled Chelsea’s lead from long range five minutes later.

Chelsea put the seal on victory, and made sure of their place at Wembley, late in the second half as England headed home a Jessie Fleming cross.

The Blues will meet London rivals Arsenal in the final after the Gunners scored three second-half goals to see off Brighton and Hove Albion.

Beth Mead was the star of the show for the 14-time cup winners as she scored one and laid on the other two.

Mead set up Kim Little for the opening goal early in the second half and then made it 2-0 with a calm finish in the 54th minute.

Arsenal ended any hope of a Brighton comeback with less than 15 minutes remaining when Leah Williamson struck to make it 3-0.

Premier League Opinion: Spurs mustn't sack Nuno before they have a clear plan 4 HOURS AGO