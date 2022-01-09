Birmingham City caused a huge upset on Sunday when they brought Women's Super League leaders Arsenal's unbeaten run to a halt.

City moved off the bottom of the table and into 11th with their first victory of the season thanks to first-half goals from Libby Smith and Veatriki Sarri.

It took Smith just 11 minutes to break the deadlock when she raced clear and slotted home following a slick pass from Lucy Quinn.

Birmingham doubled their advantage three minutes before the interval when Sarri finished a team move she started.

There was to be no way back for Arsenal who remain top, four points ahead of Chelsea who have played a game less than their title rivals.

Meanwhile, Manchester City scored six goals in the second half to record an emphatic win over Brighton.

Victoria Williams' 48th-minute own goal opened the floodgates as Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway, Laura Coombs, Hayley Raso and Vicky Losada chipped in.

City climbed up to fifth with the victory, level on points with Reading who defeated Leicester 1-0 courtesy of Natasha Dowie's 11th-minute strike.

