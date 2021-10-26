Ella Toone grabbed a hat-trick for England as they defeated Latvia 10-0 in the Women’s World Cup qualifying stages.

Toone was joined by Ellen White, who moved onto 44 international goals and into second on the all-time scorers’ list for the Lionnesses, and she also had a penalty saved.

Toone needed just 12 minutes to score her first two goals before adding another in the second half.

There were also goals for Millie Bright, Beth Mead, Rachel Daly (twice), captain Leah Williamson and George Stanway.

England had earlier beaten Luxembourg 10-0 in a Group D match, and they have 12 points from four games, with 32 goals scored and none conceded.

