Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 away win against Manchester United.

The Gunners claimed a seventh win from their eight WSL games so far under Jonas Eidevall thanks to two second-half goals which dealt a blow to United's faint hopes of securing the title.

Despite an energetic start in the first half from the hosts, they were soon pushed back deep into their own half by the superior Arsenal team.

WSL’s record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring as she created space for herself to shoot from outside the area and deceived United goalkeeper Mary Earps to roll a strike into the bottom corner.

The north Londoners were awarded a penalty after Katie McCabe was brought down by Aoife Mannion.

The Republic of Ireland’s McCabe stepped up to take the penalty which she easily placed past Earps to claim victory for Arsenal.

Title holders Chelsea beat second-to-last in the league table Birmingham City 5-0 to keep up the pressure on Arsenal.

The first goal came after four minutes when Chelsea's Fran Kirby beat goalkeeper Marie Hourihane with ease and Sam Kerr doubled the advantage soon after with a smart finish.

The third and fourth goals of the game again went to Kerr to make it 4-0 to Chelsea in the first half.

Chelsea continued to dominate in the second half and added a fifth.

Kerr, then turned provider, setting up Kirby so she could score her 100th Chelsea goal — the first player to ever do so for the club.

Elsewhere, Reading claimed only their third win of the season as they beat Brighton 2-0, Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat at West Ham and Leicester City beat Everton 1-0.

