‘Work their f**king socks off’ – Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool close gap to Man City with Arsenal win

Liverpool moved to within a point of league leaders Manchester City after a 2-0 win away to Arsenal courtesy of second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino on Wednesday. And Jurgen Klopp dismissed the suggestion City are at a disadvantage owing to their lack of recognised striker.

