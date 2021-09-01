Denmark scored two goals in two minutes to beat Scotland 2-0 in World Cup qualifying Group F.

Daniel Wass struck in the 14th minute and Joakim Maehle added a second shortly afterwards for the hosts.

Austria made a winning start in the same group as goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic saw them beat Moldova, while Israel won 4-0 against the Faroe Islands.

Denmark lead the group on 12 points from four games with Israel and Austria on seven points and Scotland on five.

Louis van Gaal’s third spell in charge of the Netherlands started with a 1-1 draw against Norway in Group G.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the Group G clash in the 20th minute, but Davy Klaassen levelled for the Dutch in the 37th minute.

Turkey blew a two-goal lead as they drew 2-2 against Montenegro.

Cengiz Under and Yusuf Yazici struck inside the opening 30 minutes for Turkey but a late equaliser from Risto Radunovic saw the points shared.

Turkey lead the group on eight points, one ahead of Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway.

Slovenia and Slovakia drew 1-1 in Group H while Russia v Croatia finished goalless, leaving both teams on seven points at the top of the standings.

