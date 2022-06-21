Qatar fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Irish League champions Linfield as they continue their preparations for hosting this winter’s World Cup.

The hosts fielded seven players who drew 0-0 with Slovenia in March, but they were left frustrated by the Belfast side in Marbella, with striker Chris McKee netting a first-half winner.

Qatar had been unbeaten in nine games – a penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the FIFA Arab Cup the highlight of the run – but were brought crashing down to earth by David Healy’s Linfield.

Linfield - who will play against The New Saints in the Champions League first qualifying round next month – have history against nationals teams having famously played reigning world champions Argentina at Windsor Park in April 1990, losing 1-0 to the visiting side missing Diego Maradona. And in September 2002, the Blues defeated Kenya 1-0 at the Belfast venue.

Qatar will start their 2022 World Cup campaign on November 21 with a match against Ecuador. Their group also features Senegal and the Netherlands.

