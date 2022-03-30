The Egyptian FA says it players were subjected to racist abuse from Senegal fans during their World Cup play-off on Tuesday night.

The nation’s football governing body also claims Senegal supporters threw bottles and rocks at players during the warm-ups and attacked the team bus as it approached the stadium.

The Egypt FA said in a statement: "The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular.

"The crowd also intimidated the players by throwing bottles and rocks on them during the warm-up.

"The Egyptian group's buses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries; filed with pictures and videos as proof in the complaint submitted."

The tie had finished 1-1 on aggregate, with the second leg on Tuesday night taking place in Senegal, where home supporters were seen directing lasers at Egypt players throughout the match.

