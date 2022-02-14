The abandoned World Cup qualifying fixture between Brazil and Argentina will be replayed, FIFA has ruled.

The match was officially postponed as FIFA's Disciplinary Committee launched an investigation.

And the global governing body has now decided that the game should be replayed at an as yet unannounced later date, levying sanctions against the two national teams and the four players in question.

"After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by FIFA," read a statement from the organisation.

"In addition, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the abandonment of the match stemmed from several deficiencies of the parties involved towards their respective responsibilities and/or obligations in connection with the former."

Argentina players return after chaotic match against Brazil

Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero were accused of failing to abide by strict coronavirus protocols on arrival in Brazil from the United Kingdom.

FIFA has handed the quartet a two-match ban, which will apply only to international competitions, and will not affect their availability for Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The Brazilian FA has been fined 550,000 Swiss Francs (£439,000), while their Argentine counterparts will pay 250,000 CHF (£199,557.50).

Brazil top the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group, which sees the ten competing South American nations play each other home and away.

Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentina football federation, has stated that he will appeal FIFA's ruling.

