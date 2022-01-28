Ecuador and Brazil were both on red alert as an incredible match in South American World Cup qualifying ended 1-1 in Quito.

After just twenty minutes, both teams were down to ten men. Firstly, Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez was sent off for a wild tackle, which left Matheus Cunha with stud marks on his neck.

Then, Tottenham full back Emerson Royal was shown his second yellow card to even up the numbers.

The drama was far from over though, with Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson shown a red after just half an hour, only for VAR to overturn the decision and instead, he got away with a booking after catching former West Ham striker Enner Valencia with a clumsy high boot.

Not content with the first half chaos, the video assistant referee then cancelled a penalty for Ecuador in the second period, before making history.

Deep into stoppage time, it was déjà vu for Alisson as he was left seeing red for the second time in the match, but once again was thrown a lifeline by the VAR, who reversed the decision, at the same time as ruling out another Ecuador penalty.

The Brazilian shot stopper was happy to go into the record books, saying, “I think this was the first time this has happened”.

“I am happy with the VAR, if it wasn’t for the VAR we’d have been punished unfairly”, he said.

Alisson thinks it’s important for players to appeal decisions when VAR is in use, saying, “I think my teammates helped me a lot, they were incisive in their complaints to the referee.”

This shows once again the importance of using VAR in football

Among the craziness, Casemiro gave Brazil an early lead when he scrambled the ball in from close range, but the hosts hit back fifteen minutes from the end to claim a draw.

Felix Torres’ header secured a point for Ecuador, who are third in the standings, with the top four qualifying automatically for the World Cup.

Brazil have already guaranteed their place in Qatar.



