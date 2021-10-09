A second-string England side eased to a 5-0 victory over Andorra in their Group I World Cup qualifier.

Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse had all hit the net for Gareth Southgate's side before substitute Jack Grealish scored his first goal for his country.

Phil Foden was the architect for the first two, the first of which was initially ruled out for offside until VAR intervened, as Jadon Sancho got behind the Andorra defence before teeing up the Chelsea full back for a tap in. Just before the break Saka raced through on goal and scored from a narrow angle.

Abraham then turned home Sancho's inswinging cross and, after Grealish was brought down in the box, Ward-Prowse saw his penalty saved but then half-volleyed home to rebound.

Grealish put some gloss on a very satisfactory night when Sam Johnstone's 50-yard throw had him running behind the Andorra defence and the Manchester City winger turned inside two defenders before scoring.

England are now four points clear of Albania and victory against Hungary on Tuesday will ensure their place in the World Cup finals.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PHIL FODEN (ENGLAND)

His incisive through-balls set up both goals in the first half and on numerous other occasions his dinked diagonal balls put England in areas where his team-mates where in a position to create opportunities.

Paul Scholes was nicknamed 'Sat Nav' by his Manchester United team-mates for his ability to pick out targets in nearby postcodes but it is hard to remember he or team-mate David Beckham having an England match where so many long balls found their target.

Yes, he had a world of time on occasions but on others he was on the move and beat players before delivering great passes.

TALKING POINT - CAN ENGLAND FIT FODEN INTO CENTRAL ROLE?

While there was excited talk about Jack Grealish being England's new Paul Gascoigne it is Foden who has the potential to be the closest modern player to the Geordie genius.

It was a hidden talking point after the Euro 2020 final loss, but the absence of the Manchester City star due to injury did slightly reduce England's chances of beating, Italy lessening their ability to create chances in the final, especially after his fine display coming on in the semi-final.

Whether he will play in a central role for a full England side is hard to say with Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Mount seemingly ahead of him in the queue, and Jude Bellingham another fantastic player on the fringe, but no one has Foden's creative upside.

At present it seems he will share time with Saka, Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in one of the two wide roles either side of Harry Kane, but a central role would not only probably bring the best out of himself but the other wide players too.

PLAYER RATINGS

Andorra: Josep Gomes 6; Jesús Rubio 5, Christian Garcia 6, Llovera 5, Marc Garcia 6, Vales 6; Marc Rebes 5, Xavier Vieira 5, Jordi Rubio 5, Martinez 6; Sanchez 5.

Subs: Lima 5, Garcia 5, Alaez 5, Cucu 6.

England: Johnstone 7; Trippier 7, Coady 7, Stones 6, Chilwell 7; Ward-Prowse 6, Lingard 6; Sancho 7, Foden 9*, Saka 7; Abraham 7.

Subs: Tomori 6, Grealish 8, Mount 6, Watkins 5.

KEY MOMENTS

17' DISALLOWED GOAL! It comes from another fantastic ball from Foden. He finds Sancho who then squares the ball for Chilwell who slots the ball home. The replays suggest he was onside though.

19' GOAL AWARDED! It took longer than it needed to but the decision is overturned. Clever play from Sancho who had his back to goal and rather than trying a backheel or impossible turn gave Chilwell an easy chance to open the scoring.

40' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Saka is played through in the left hand side of the penalty area by Foden and from a narrow angle he slotted the ball high inside the near post.

59' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Finally the Roma striker gets on the scoresheet. Sancho curls in a cross from the left flank and Abraham gets beyond the Andorra defence for his first goal for England in two years.

77' PENALTY! Grealish plays a one-two with Abraham and is then brought down in the box by Rubio.

78' GOAL! Ward-Prowse's penalty is stopped by Gomes diving to his right but the Southampton man then fires home on the half-volley.

86' GOAL! Grealish scores his first England goal after Johnstone's 60 yard throw found him behind the Andorra full back and then he turned inside two defenders before shooting inside the near post.

KEY STAT

