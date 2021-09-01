Cristiano Ronaldo said he was “extremely happy” after becoming the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football.

Ronaldo is now on 111 international goals, two ahead of former Iran striker Daei.

"I'm extremely happy and it's another one for my career," said the 36-year-old.

"It's about motivation and the desire I have to continue playing football, also from this last contract I made, in which I was happy to return home.

"If we get up every day with the ambition to motivate and do better, to make the fans and our children happy, that is essential. It's another record for the museum."

Ronaldo looked as though he had missed the chance to break the record after having a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu in the first half.

"It's part of the game, part of the business,” he told Sky Sports. “Sometimes you score, sometimes you make a mistake.

"I'm so happy, not just because I beat the record, but for the special moment that we had. I have to appreciate what the team did, we believed until the end."

John Egan had put Ireland ahead with his first international goal just before half-time. But defeat leaves Stephen Kenny’s side with zero points from their three matches in Group A.

"It's honestly gutting," said the defender.

"We're all gutted inside there, to put in that performance away from home against a world-class team, with one of the best ever players in it, we really felt like there was something there for us tonight.

"To walk away with nothing is very disappointing. We'll look back on it and it felt like a really good performance, but just gutted not to get a result."

Manager Kenny added: “We're hugely disappointed, the players have been exceptional tonight overall.

"We had the chance to go two up, but Portugal were very good second half, we had to dig in and we defended heroically. I just can't believe that we've lost because we should have won it."

