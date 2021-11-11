England manager Gareth Southgate has hinted that Emile Smith-Rowe could make his senior international debut in one of their World Cup qualifiers in the coming week.

The Arsenal attacking midfielder was called into the squad following the withdrawal of Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse, and with Mason Mount yet to join up with the group due to dental surgery.

Ad

England need four points from games against Albania and San Marino to guarantee their place in Qatar, although a win over Albania at Wembley tomorrow night may be enough depending on other results.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Rice pulls out of England squad due to illness A DAY AGO

Smith-Rowe has impressed for Arsenal this season, becoming one of Mikel Arteta's key players and scoring five goals in all competitions.

"We have brought him to be involved with the team in the two matches. He has settled really well," said Southgate.

"He obviously knows a couple of his club teammates and Phil [Foden] from the U17s. This is a group that makes new players very welcome so it's not a difficult environment to settle in and his quality has been apparent from the way he has trained.

"We have always worked on the basis that we need a strong squad because you will get injuries. We have depth and we have players who have been waiting for opportunities to play.

"Whenever players are here training, it's an opportunity to transfer across. That's what we want, that type of club environment where there is an actual progression.

"Emile was close to being in the original squad when we announced it so we had no hesitation in moving him across."

'Dream come true!' - Smith Rowe speechless after receiving England call

Southgate has also confirmed that Jack Grealish is available to play at Wembley, despite missing training earlier in the week.

"Jack's had some illness and has missed some training so, he's trained this morning with the rest of the group," he said.

"Again, we've had a few medical issues this week - I'm just trying to remember who's had what - but he's available for the game and he's ready if required."

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA Fewer takeaways, more salmon - Smith-Rowe on how a private chef changed him YESTERDAY AT 08:44