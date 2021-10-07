Tammy Abraham has set himself the target of becoming one of the best strikers in the world and says “I won’t stop until I’m there”.

Abraham was frozen out by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the second half of last season, and missed out on a place in the England squad for Euro 2020.

However, he has made an impressive start to life at Roma, where he has scored four goals in 10 matches, which earned him a recall to Gareth Southgate's squad.

Abraham is in contention to start England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday, but the 24-year-old won’t be happy until he is considered one of the best goal-scorers on the planet.

“I’ve always told myself that no matter how good I get I can always get better,” he said.

“I think after my career I can sit back and look at the things that I’ve done and I want to be able to say I’ve done everything I can, I’ve left it all out there, I’ve worked as hard as I could.

“I want to be in the names of the best striker in the world when they’re ranking the strikers. That’s my aim and I won’t stop until I’m there.”

Abraham made the decision to swap west London for Rome having started only three Premier League matches after January 31, failing to play more than 45 minutes in any of those.

The striker also failed to make the bench for the Champions League final win over Manchester City in May, but he says it would have been the "easy option" to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I had an ambition and a goal that I set myself and it was to go out there and be the best I can be, to prove to everyone my true abilities,” he said.

“The easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down. Chelsea’s a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies, so the easy option would’ve been to do that.

“I realised that I needed go out and prove myself. I took a decision and it was the right one.”

And Abraham revealed how Mourinho convinced him to choose Roma, and what impact the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has already had on his game.

“I had different options,” he added. “So many clubs I was speaking to at the time.

“I spoke to Jose. He had a goal. I could see where he wanted Roma to go, and see where he wants to take them and I wanted to be part of the process.

“He really put his trust in me so he was a big impact on the reason why I chose Roma.

“I picked up the phone and he was like, ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’

“I have learned so much tactically - as much as I have in my entire lifetime. It is good. You need to learn off different managers. Right now, I am learning a lot.”

