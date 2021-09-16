A FIFA poll on the feasibility of changing the frequency of World Cups showed the majority of fans in all age groups want it to be kept on four-year cycles.

FIFA polled 15,000 people in 23 countries, as it seeks to push forward with its proposal for a World Cup every two years.

The world governing body released a statement saying the majority of respondents are in favour of increasing the frequency of World Cups, however this figure is the combination of the 11%, 30% and 14% who want a tournament every one, two or three years respectively. 45% of those polled are in favour of a World Cup every four years.

In a statement, FIFA said: “Based on initial results, the following conclusions can be drawn:

“The majority of fans would like to see a more frequent men's FIFA World Cup; of this majority the preferred frequency is biennial. There are considerable differences between the so-called traditional markets and the developing football markets and younger generations in all regions are more open and interested in change than older generations.”

When age is factored in, every group is overwhelmingly in favour of keeping things as they are at the moment.

FIFA added in its media release on Thursday that an expanded survey involving 100,000 people is currently underway.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is heading up FIFA’s push for a World Cup every two years, with the proposal receiving pushback from UEFA and the European Leagues - which represents the continent’s divisions, including the Premier League.

