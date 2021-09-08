England manager Gareth Southgate will open talks with the Football Association over a new contract after the World Cup qualifying campaign is over.

Southgate’s current deal expires at the end of the 2022 World Cup finals in December, and the FA hopes to tie him down until the next European Championships, to be held in Germany in 2024.

The FA want to keep Southgate, reports Sky Sports , after he reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and this year’s Euro 2020 final, losing to Italy on a penalty shootout.

Southgate is expected to return to club management after his time with England, though he does not believe that speculation over his future will affect his squad.

"I wouldn't think they could care less, frankly! They're not bothered who the manager is at club or country,” he said.

"One comes, one goes. The next one, they get on with it. So no, it's not a distraction in any way, shape or form.

"I've got 14 months. If you can get through 14 weeks as a manager you have done well, so it really isn't an issue.

"I'm enjoying working with the team and I would imagine we won't even discuss that until after the autumn now."

If England beat Poland on Wednesday night in their forthcoming World Cup qualifying match they will almost certainly progress to next year’s competition finals in Qatar.

