Germany, Spain and Belgium won their World Cup qualifying matches to finish Sunday evening on top of their respective groups.

England were comfortable 4-0 winners over Andorra, and their previous opponents Hungary, lost 1-0 to Albania, as substitute Amando Broja popped up with three minutes of normal time remaining to take all three points. England top Group I with five wins from five, while Albania are in third, behind Poland, and Hungary are in fourth on seven points. Poland are second after Robert Lewandowski scored twice as part of a 7-1 win over San Marino.

Bulgaria also benefited from a late goal, as Ivaylo Chochev scored eight minutes from time to secure a home win for his side against visitors Lithuania, moving Bulgaria into third place in Group C. Italy remained top with Switzerland second as the pair played out a goalless draw.

Earlier in the day in Group E a Gareth Bale hat-trick secured a 3-2 win for Wales at Belarus with the game played in Kazan. Belgium extended their lead at the top to six points as goals from Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Alexis Saelemaekers earned a 3-0 win against the Czech Republic.

In Group B, Kosovo are in third and Greece fourth after their 1-1 draw. Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia netted as Spain went top of Group B with a 4-0 win over Georgia.

North Macedonia had looked on course for a win as they travelled to Iceland for their qualifier, only for a late Andri Gudjohnsen goal enough to secure a point. The point leaves North Macedonia in fourth and Iceland in fifth. Elsewhere in Group J Romania moved into third with a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein with two early goals from Alin Tosca and Cristian Manea. Germany lead the group with their fourth win from five - Serge Gnabry scored a brace, Marco Reus grabbed one and Chelsea’s Timo Werner added another in the first half, and Jonas Hofmann and Karim Adeyemi added second-half goals as they won 6-0 over Armenia.

