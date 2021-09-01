Edin Dzeko's first-half goal helped Bosnia hold 10-man France to a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying in Strasbourg.

The Inter Milan striker surprisingly opened the scoring for the visitors in front of a sell-out crowd, but was also unfortunate to gift Antoine Griezmann an equaliser moments later.

Jules Kounde was sent off in the second half for a heavy tackle and Les Bleus were forced to settle for a point after only producing one shot on target against a plucky Bosnia side.

The result leaves France top of Group D on eight points and four clear of second-placed Ukraine. For Bosnia, the point moves them off the bottom into fifth on two points.

In France's first international match in over two months, Didier Deschamps' side looked rusty in the opening half an hour. The hosts' best chance of the period fell to Kylian Mbappe in the 27th minute, but the wantaway Paris Saint-Germain forward's powerful drive from a very tight angle smashed off the woodwork.

France's ponderous start to the game proved costly ten minutes later when Thomas Lemar's lazy pass in midfield was intercepted by Dzeko, before Bosnia's all-time highest goalscorer grabbed his 60th international goal with a powerful low strike into the bottom corner.

Les Bleus got a fortunate equaliser in the 41st minute when a corner swung in was nodded by Dzeko off the back of Griezmann and crept over the line. With no goal-line technology at the Stade de la Meinau, the goal was eventually awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

France were dealt a blow in the 58th minute when Kounde was sent off for a reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac after another VAR check.

The red appeared to take the sting out of France's attack and they were unable to fashion out any clear chances against a Bosnia side who sat deep and soaked up the waves of pressure that came their way.

Dzeko fashioned out a chance to win it in the 80th minute when he masterfully chested the ball before letting a volley go, but his shot veered well wide.

TALKING POINT - PRESSURE IS ON DESCHAMPS

France looked well off the pace and their attacking play lacked any sort of fluidity. Aside from Mbappe coming close from a tight angle, France failed to create a meaningful chances and their equaliser was incredibly fortunate.

Bosnia simply looked better prepared for the game and the result will only increase the pressure on France boss Deschamps. A few boos rang around the stadium with plenty perhaps also still not best pleased that the world champions crashed out of Euro 2020 at the round of 16 stage.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EDIN DZEKO

In a hard-fought affair where individual quality was mostly missing, the former Manchester City and Roma forward had an excellent game and physically bullied Presnel Kimpembe in particular.

The 35-year-old showed why he is still a dangerous striker with a finely taken goal and was at the centre of Bosnia's limited attacking opportunities.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bosnia: Sehic (6), Hadzikadunic (7), Ahemdhodzic (6), Sanicanin (6), Susic (5), Hadziahmetovic (5), Pjanic (5), Cimirot (5), Kolasinac (6), Demirovic (6), Dzeko (8)

Subs: Civic (5), Cipetic (5), Prevljak (6), Loncar (5)

France: Lloris (6), Kounde (4), Varane (6), Kimpembe (4), Digne (6), Veretout (6), Pogba (5), Lemar (4), Griezmann (5), Mbappe (6), Benzema (5)

Subs: Tchouameni (5), Dubois (5), Coman (N/A), Martial (N/A), Diaby (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

27' - OFF THE POST! Digne's driven pass into the box reaches Mbappe. He smashes his left-footed shot on goal from a very tight angle and he smacks it off the woodwork! The PSG forward is looking for his first international goal since scoring against Wales in a Euro 2020 warm-up friendly in June.

37' - GOAL!!! Bosnia take the lead and it's their all-time highest goalscorer Edin Dzeko who has done it with his 60th goal in international football! Lemar casually gave the ball away right into the feet of Dzeko who charges towards Kimpembe before firing his left-footed strike into the bottom corner! Could we have a shock on our hands?

39' - GOAL?? Mbappe wins a corner for France as they seek an equaliser before the break. OFF THE LINE? The corner swung into the box is headed by Dzeko onto the back of Griezmann and towards goal before Sehic scoops it away! But it looks like it crossed the line! VAR is checking it...

41' - GOAL!!! France have the quick-fire equaliser and Griezmann has been awarded it! We're back on level terms and this game has come to life!

51' - RED CARD! After the VAR review, Kounde has been sent off! It was a rough challenge and Kolasinac looked in some pain afterwards. The Sevilla defender has been sent off in only his third international cap. Kolasinac has hobbled off to the sideline with two medical staff.

80' - CHANCE! A ball into the box finds Dzeko who peels off Kimpembe and gets a shot away, but his volley from a tight angle goes awry.

KEY STATS

France have conceded the opener in four consecutive matches, a first under the Didier Deschamps era.

Jules Koundé received the first red card from the France team in all competitions since June 13, 2017 (Raphael Varane against England).

