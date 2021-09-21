Hungary have been ordered to play two games behind closed doors by FIFA, after players from England’s national team were radically abused at a World Cup qualifying game.

England won the match 4-0 and the players faced racism from the crowd throughout the game on 2 September.

The Hungarian FA have been fined £158,400 for the transgression, but the order for a second game behind closed doors has been suspended for two years.

World Cup Qualification UEFA FIFA says majority of fans in favour of more frequent World Cups 16/09/2021 AT 20:04

"Fifa takes a clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football," FIFA said in a statement.

The statement said that the governing body are: "firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse".

The Hungarian Football Federation were fined £85,000 by UEFA, and were given an order to play three games behind closed doors (including one suspended) for discriminatory actions from fans during the Euro 2020 tournament.

World Cup Qualification UEFA England climb to third in FIFA world rankings 16/09/2021 AT 19:47