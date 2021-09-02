England comfortably beat Hungary 4-0 in Budapest, on an evening overshadowed by abhorrent behaviour from a section of the home fans which will surely warrant immediate investigation and punishment.

The match initially felt like both teams were shaking off a Euro 2020 hangover. The first half was a soporific affair where neither registered a shot on target.

In the second half England improved significantly, taking the match away from the hosts with goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice.

At several points in the second half England players were pelted with cups in the corners of the pitch, while ITV’s pitchside reporter Gabriel Clarke reported racist chanting aimed at Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham. The gesture of taking the knee by the England players ahead of kick-off was also booed vociferously.

England will now take on Andorra at Wembley in Group I’s next round of fixtures on Sunday, while Hungary face an away trip to Albania.

TALKING POINT - We need action from the football authorities, and now

It simply can’t go on. The booing of the taking a knee, the projectiles, the disturbing reports of racist chanting; this is all on FIFA’s watch, they need to investigate quickly and act accordingly.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Raheem Sterling (England)

He was England’s best player at Euro 2020 and dominated here in Budapest. In the face of horrendous treatment from a section of the crowd, Sterling opened the scoring with a smart finish and made the second for Kane which ended the contest. He is indispensable for England right now.

PLAYER RATINGS

Hungary (3-4-3): Gulacsi 4; Kecskes 6, Orban 6, Attila Szalai 6; Bolla 6, Kleinheisler 5, Schafer 6, Fiola 5; Sallai 6, Szoboszlai 5, Adam Szalai 6

SUBS: Salloi 6, Varga 6, Gazdag 6

England (4-3-3): Pickford 6, Walker 6, Stones 6, Maguire 7, Shaw 7; Phillips 6, Rice 6, Mount 7; Sterling 8*, Kane 7, Grealish 7

SUBS: Lingard 6, Saka 6, Henderson 6

KEY MOMENTS

GOAL! Hungary 0 England 1 (Sterling 55) England are ahead. Grealish breaks down the left and feeds the ball to Mount on the overlap. Mount cuts it back first time to the edge of the six-yard box, where Sterling half-volleys the ball into the bottom corner.

56’ Sterling takes his shirt off in the corner to reveal a t-shirt with a tribute message on, but as he does so is pelted with plastic cups, some of which connect with the England player. That is disgraceful.

Of course, Sterling is booked for removing his shirt. Your move, football authorities.

63’ GOAL! Hungary 0 England 2 (Kane 63) It's two, and that should be that. Hungary give it away cheaply, and England work it quickly to Sterling in acres on the right. His cross is partially deflected by Attila Szalai and pops up for the unmarked Kane to thump a header past Gulacsi from six yards out.

69’ GOAL! Hungary 0 England 3 (Maguire 69) Shaw is being pelted with cups now as he takes a corner from the left. The sound of silence follows, as Maguire rises to plant a header through the weak hands of Gulacsi and into the goal.

82’ Gabriel Clarke, ITV's pitchside reporter, is at the end where the projectiles have been thrown at England players. He is also reporting monkey chants from local ultras, directed at Sterling and Jude Bellingham warming up at the side, which are 'audible and visible'. This really is a shameful night.

87’ GOAL! Hungary 0 England 4 (Rice 87) It's four for England, and another shocker for Gulacsi. Grealish rolls it back to Rice on the edge of the D, and his first-time shot goes underneath the awkward dive of Gulasci and creeps over the line.

KEY STAT

England are unbeaten against Hungary in their last 14 matches, winning 12 and drawing two. Their last defeat to them was at the 1962 World Cup.

