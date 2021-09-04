Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of England’s remaining September fixtures after failing to feature in the Three Lions’ 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday night..

The Manchester United winger reportedly picked up a ‘minor knock’ during training last week, and has officially withdrawn from the England camp ahead of fixtures against Andorra and Poland.

Further assessment showed the 21-year-old will not need any additional treatment and after a standard recovery period, is expected to be available for United’s next Premier League fixture vs Newcastle.

Sancho is the second player to pull-out the squad after a string of injuries at St’ George’s Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin withdrew after sustaining an injury in Everton’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and was replaced by Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

Bamford will be chomping at the bit to feature for his country, a long-awaited moment for the 27-year-old forward who was arguably unfortunate not to be selected for Gareth Southgate’s extended 26-man England squad.

He may struggle to break into the side though, after the Three Lions, led by skipper Harry Kane , put four past Hungary on Thursday night to stamp their dominance on their World Cup Qualifying group, taking one step closer to next year’s tournament.

England host Andorra at Wembley tomorrow, before travelling to Warsaw to face Poland on Wednesday.

