Jadon Sancho is set to miss England’s World Cup Qualifying fixture against Hungary tonight due to a knock.

England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed during a press conference yesterday that the Manchester United winger had suffered a minor injury in training.

Sancho and the Three Lions are currently in Budapest as they seek to continue their perfect start to qualifying with a victory over Hungary at the Puskas Arena.

“We've got a small knock with Jadon this morning,” Southgate told reporters at St George’s Park yesterday.

“So we are going to assess him. Everybody else, I think, is fine for the game.”

Sancho, a £73 million summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, made his full debut fo United at Wolves on Sunday.

A Mason Greenwood strike ten minutes from time was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for United, though the 19-year-old did not make Southgate’s latest squad.

Despite scoring in all three of United’s opening fixtures, the England boss revealed that Greenwood’s progress is being carefully managed.

“He is in our thoughts, I've spoken with him and with his club. He’s a player we really like and we think he’s got every possibility to be a top England player," said Southgate.

We’re all very conscious we make that progression at the right time. He’s just breaking into the team at Manchester United with a lot of responsibility, that's a big thing for a young player to deal with.

“We’re all aligned on that, Mason, his club, his family, us, we feel at the moment the best thing for him is that he stays with his club, but he’s a player we like and it’s clear on his performances he warrants being in the squad."

