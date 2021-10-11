England manager Gareth Southgate says he feels like he “commits a crime” every time he picks a team, because of the players he has to leave out.

There is likely to be more rotation for Tuesday's qualifier against Hungary as Southgate continues to make good use of the strength in depth in the squad.

"We want the squad to feel involved," said Southgate.

"It is important they know their value and can contribute; it wasn't a friendly [against Andorra], there were qualification points at stake and I was really pleased with the quality of the performance as well as the application.

“I have a headache and commit a crime every time I pick a team. We have such strong competition for places; there were lots of players who did their own confidence and reputation the world of good the other day and that is pleasing to see.

“We can't be a team that has a day off. We want to keep consistency, and we've had that throughout this calendar year. Everyone has pride in putting the shirt on."

Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell netted their first international goals against Andorra, while Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Bukayo Saka also scored.

England need two wins from their three remaining qualifiers – against Hungary, Albania and San Marino - to guarantee a spot at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

"It was special,” said the Chelsea midfielder. “To see that and to be alongside those names is obviously a dream. For all the years you work hard, dedicate and see something like that, it shows everything pays off. It is just the start, it doesn't stop now."

Asked if he felt he had a chance of beating Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to the award, Mount said: "I doubt it but you never know. The most important thing for me is that I keep trying to hit the levels that I have set before and go even further."

