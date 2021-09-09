Germany's plane taking them back from their victory over Iceland in World Cup qualifying had to make an emergency landing in Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday morning.

After the 4-0 win in Reykjavik , Germany's KlasJet flight was heading for Frankfurt, but it had to make a stop en route after it got into some trouble three miles west of Arbroath.

The plane landed in Edinburgh for what Germany have called a "precautionary safety inspection".

The national team's Twitter account confirmed everyone on board is fine.

They posted: "Our flight home has been diverted to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection on the plane.

"Everyone is fine and patiently waiting while the staff go about their business calmly and professionally. Another coffee it is then!"

A further tweet said: "A replacement plane is now en route to Edinburgh to bring the players, coaches, staff and the DFB delegation back to Germany."

Germany have been in fine form since Hansi Flick succeeded Joachim Low after Euro 2020.

Die Mannschaft have scored 12 goals and conceded zero in the three matches the former Bayern Munich manager has been in charge of.

