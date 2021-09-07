Virgil van Dijk has allayed any injury fears after going off late on in Netherlands’ 6-1 win over Turkey.

The Liverpool defender was the victim of a heavy tackle in the lead up to Turkey’s consolation goal in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday

Van Dijk, who missed the majority of last season with a serious knee injury, stayed down clutching his right leg and left the field after receiving treatment.

In light of his knee injury, there were concerns for the towering defender - but the Liverpool man has given himself a clean bill of health.

"I’m fine, luckily. I’m already over it," he said. “Maybe because I am so big, they think I am acting.”

Expanding on why he left the field despite the Dutch having used up all their substitutions, Van Dijk added: “I didn’t want to take any risks.

“A challenge like that is never fun, but it is part of the game.

“I play without fear.”

Van Dijk will now return to Liverpool and prepare for the Reds’ clash with Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

