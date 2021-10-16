The International Olympic Committee has questioned the merits of a World Cup every two years, and has called for a wider consultation with stakeholders.

While FIFA says there is support for the plan among fans, albeit a small sample size, the proposal has met with widespread criticism from many figures in the game.

The member associations are set to vote on the proposals in December, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino travelling the globe to press for support.

The IOC has now entered the debate, saying the proposal would have a negative impact on other sports - and suggested a men’s World Cup every two years would harm the push for equality in sport.

"A number of international federations of other sports, national football federations, clubs, players, player associations and coaches have expressed strong reservations and concerns regarding the plans to generate more revenue for FIFA," the IOC's executive board said in a statement.

"The IOC shares these concerns and supports the calls of stakeholders of football, international sports federations and major event organisers for a wider consultation, including with athletes' representatives, which has obviously not taken place."

