Marcello Lippi believes Jorginho deserves the Ballon d'Or despite missing another crucial penalty for Italy.

Jorginho has been tipped as a contender for the top individual honour this year after winning the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy.

But the midfielder squandered the chance to put Italy on the brink of World Cup qualification on Friday night, missing a 90th minute penalty in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland . Italy must now beat or match Switzerland's result in the final game of Group C.

Jorginho has now missed three consecutive penalties for Italy, casting doubt over whether he would be deserving of the Ballon d'Or.

But Marcelo Lippi, who led Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, believes he still deserves the prize.

“Despite the mistake from the penalty spot, I would give it to Jorginho,” said Lippi. “He has won everything and when one wins everything, it’s right that he gets this recognition.

There are great champions who have won little or nothing, then champions who have won everything and must be rewarded.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski remains favourite for the award after a ruthless 12 months of goalscoring, with Lionel Messi a close second after winning the Copa America with Argentina.

Historically, attacking players usually take him the award, but Jorginho himself as said he hopes that all-round play will be taken into account, rather than just goals.

"It’s not up to me to say if I should win the Ballon d'Or,” Jorginho said. “But it would be an incentive for other players, to show that not only goals are taken into account.

"I don't want to have too many expectations, but I would be hypocritical if I said I don't think about it."

The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on November 29.

